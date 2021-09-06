Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan speaks out on series two shutdown reports The Netflix show is hugely popular

Nicola Coughlan has spoken out to her fans after reports began circulating of a third shutdown of production for series two of Bridgerton.

MORE: Nicola Coughlan makes major fashion statement with selfie for special day

The actress, who plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix period drama, took to social media on Monday morning to address the rumours and it's safe to say her fans were relieved with what she had to say.

After a fan shared an online story that said filming had once again been halted due to COVID-19 complications and asked Nicola directly: "Tell me this isn't true," the Derry Girls star retweeted the post writing: "It's not true!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgerton makes big season two announcement

The star's followers were delighted to hear that season two of Bridgerton was still on track. One person said in response: "JESUS CHRIST I NEARLY DIE thanks queen."

A second fan wrote: "OHHHH THANK YOU MAMMA! You're always saving us," as a third tweeted: "THIS MADE MY DAY!!! THANK YOU NICOLA!!! YOU DA QUEEN!!!"

The raunchy drama has faced a number of setbacks since it began production for its second series, in which Nicola will reprise her role as one of the show's leads, Penelope Featherington.

MORE: Bridgerton fans left worried after Phoebe Dynevor makes major announcement

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you love Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington in the show

Filming for series two came to halt in mid-July after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus – leading the team to hit a wall in their schedule.

According to an insider working on the Shondaland costume drama, production immediately ground to a halt to allow the entire cast and crew to be tested. It's believed that those affected were then forced to self-isolate in line with current government guidelines.

Back in January, star of the series, Phoebe Dynevor, expressed her concerns about filming season two amid the pandemic, given the "intimate" nature of many scenes in the show.

The 25-year-old who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the series told Deadline at the time: "There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it's a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.