Bridgerton season two suffers major setback after scoring 12 Emmy nominations

Filming for the highly-anticipated second season of Netflix drama Bridgerton has suffered a major setback after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

According to an insider working on the Shondaland costume drama, production has immediately ground to a halt to allow the entire cast and crew to be tested. It's believed that many of the team working on the show are now self-isolating in line with current government guidelines.

The news comes just days after the streaming hit picked up 12 nominations at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, including nods for Regé-Jean Page for Best Actor in a Drama Series, Julie Andrews for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance, and Best Drama Series.

The unnamed source has told The Sun that bosses were hoping to resume filming - which takes place chiefly in Bath in South West England - but after a crisis meeting on Friday morning, it was decided that this would not be logistically possible.

Instead, now all staff have been sent home and it is not known when filming will start up again. The source added that Netflix bosses are now concerned about one of their other biggest shows, The Crown, which is also currently filming.

Back in January, star of the series, Phoebe Dyvenor, expressed her concerns about filming season two amid the pandemic, given the "intimate" nature of many scenes in the show.

Production has been shut down after a Covid-19 outbreak on set

The 25-year-old who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the series told Deadline at the time: "I can't imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances.

"There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it's a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand."

The UK has seen a surge in coronavirus cases this month. While more than 46million Brits have received at least one dose of the vaccine, more than half a million isolation alerts were sent to people using the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales last week.

