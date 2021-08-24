Nicola Coughlan makes major fashion statement with selfie for special day

Nicola Coughlan took to Instagram to wish her friend, Mark Peacock, a happy birthday, while looking incredible. The Derry Girls and Bridgerton star posted a picture of herself, Mark and his husband, Jonathan van Ness (otherwise known as JVN) in a lift. The couple married in 2020, in an intimate ceremony.

The 34-year-old wrote: “Happy Birthday @marklondon!! I can’t wait to make you move here so we can take a billion more blurry lift selfies” followed by red heart emojis. In the post, Nicola wears a stunning double-breasted beige trench coat with statement shoulders and puffed sleeves.

Queer Eye host Jonathan commented: “Love youuu sooooo”. Fans were delighted and one commented: “I’m crashing this party!”

An eagle-eyed fan noticed that the trench coat was from the Simone Rocha X H&M collection, which launched earlier this year. Nicola also added a pop of colour to the look with a bright red, satchel-inspired handbag.

The post by the fashionable actress has amassed over 23,000 likes so far. This is not Nicola’s only fashion queen moment of late. She has been showcasing her sartorial looks recently and, while on a publicity shoot earlier this month, wore a shimmery silver button-down shirt and an intense eyeliner look. Last month, Nicola wore a flowy, pink Miu Miu dress paired with killer red stilettos.

Nicola and her friends taking stylish selfies in a lift

Nicola is no stranger to taking fun selfies with her friends. While on the set of Bridgerton, she shared an Instagram snap of herself and her co-star Luke Newton in similar sweatshirts.

Nicola has been raising money for the non-governmental organisation (NGO) Choose Love by creating personalised messages on the online service, Cameo, which connects fans to pop culture personalities. The opportunity to request a video was available for 48 hours with all the proceeds going towards helping Afghan refugees.

