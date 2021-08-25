Nicola Coughlan excites Bridgerton fans with big announcement This is going to get real exciting

It's been months now since Bridgerton first dropped on Netflix and acquired a legion of fans in mere days with its sweeping romances and brilliant cast.

MORE: Nicola Coughlan makes major fashion statement with selfie for special day

Now, one of the show's big stars, Nicola Coughlan, shared with fans some news that created quite the buzz among the Ton.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bridgerton season two announcement

On her Instagram Stories, Nicola shared a new post from Netflix and wrote on it, "You may want to mark your calendars for this one @bridgertonnetflix fans…"

The post led back to a clip that Netflix posted announcing that they were debuting a big global fan event titled Tudum.

SEE: Nicola Coughlan's look in new picture might be one of her most avant-garde yet

The video featured several stars of major Netflix shows and movies, including Gaten Matarazzo, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Nicola teased that Tudum would bring with it some Bridgerton news

"There's only one place to see your favorite stars reveal exclusives and first looks of Netflix's biggest shows and films. #TUDUM: A Global Fan Event is coming September 25," the caption for the post read.

Nicola and her Bridgerton co-star Jonathan Bailey also featured in the clip, which mostly showed stars trying to pronounce the word "tudum," mimicking the sound that plays at the beginning of any Netflix original.

MORE: Nicola Coughlan is a vision in her 'pretty in pink' look

MORE: Nicola Coughlan excites Bridgerton fans with new picture

The Derry Girls star also commented on the post with a string of eye emojis, suggesting that something was definitely in the works there.

A fan replied to her comment saying, "Perhaps a bridgerton teaser trailer or even better date announcement."

The actress has highlighted several moments she's shared with her castmates while filming

The Shondaland Instagram page also commented with, "See you there!" and a bee emoji, which prompted fans to ask for a Bridgerton sneak peek or more info.

Production on the show's second season resumed this month after a break following a positive COVID test among the crew. There is no date yet for when the season will debut, although fans expect it'll be in the Spring of 2021-22.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.