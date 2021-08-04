Bridgerton series two gets update after being postponed due to pandemic The Netflix period drama was recently put on hold

Bridgerton fans were devastated to learn recently that filming for series two of the Netflix period drama had been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, viewers will be delighted to hear that the upcoming season has had an update in recent days.

Chris Van Dusen, one of the creators behind the racy show, revealed on Tuesday that cameras are rolling again on the London set – just two weeks after production was put on hold over COVID-19 issues.

He told Variety: "We are back underway. We had to delay because of COVID, but we're back in it. Right now I'm in post [production], editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great." How exciting!

Filming for series two came to halt in mid-July after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus – leading the team to hit a wall in their schedule.

According to an insider working on the Shondaland costume drama, production immediately ground to a halt to allow the entire cast and crew to be tested. It's believed that those affected were then forced to self-isolate in line with current government guidelines.

Series one of the period drama was a huge success

Back in January, star of the series, Phoebe Dynevor, expressed her concerns about filming season two amid the pandemic, given the "intimate" nature of many scenes in the show.

The 25-year-old who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the series told Deadline at the time: "I can't imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances.

"There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it's a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand." Thankfully, the implementation of vaccines and strict protocols have meant that shooting can resume.

Season two will move away from Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings' (Rege-Jean Page) story and instead focus on Penelope Featherington and her love-affair with Colin Bridgerton.

