Law & Order: SVU fans left disappointed after new season promo drops

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime fans were left disappointed after the trailer for the police procedural's 23rd season dropped on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the official Law & Order account shared a promo clip of season 23, which was accompanied by the words: "Heard you were asking for a promo. New seasons of #SVU and #OrganizedCrime premiere Thursday, September 23 on @NBC."

While many fans were initially delighted, frustration quickly set in when they discovered that the 30-second clip mainly consisted of scenes from the previous season.

WATCH: The new Law & Order Special Victim's Unit and Organized Crime trailer is here

Taking to the replies, one said: "I mean...a bunch of badly chopped together reused footage? Not exactly what we were hoping for @WolfEnt."

Another echoed this, writing: "Ehh… more like a mashup of previous episodes, and then one quick look at the new seasons. Expected better from you guys."

Some fans felt the trailer only focused on Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's characters

A third added: "That definitely wasn't worth the wait. All but maybe a second of old footage. All of Elliot and Olivia, of course. God forbid you realize there are other characters besides those two on there."

The new promo comes just a week after it was announced that two of the stars of SVU will be exiting the NBC procedural. Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes, who play Officer Kat Tamin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland, will be saying goodbye to the squad room during the action-packed two-hour season 23 premiere.

Jamie Gray Hyder has revealed that she didn't want to leave the NBC show

When the news was first broken by Deadline, no reason for the exits was given. However, the following day on 3 September, Jamie took to Instagram to reveal that the decision to leave was not her own and "wouldn't have been [her] choice". Sharing a screenshot of the Deadline report, she wrote: "Kat's outta the bag… #SVU23 just got a lot less colorful," accompanied by a brief statement.

Both Jamie and Demore first appeared on SVU in season 21. Together they were promoted to series regulars for season 22. Jamie's character, who identified as bisexual, was the second main LGBTQ character on the show, after Dr George Huang, played by B.D. Wong, who exited the series in season 12.

It's not been revealed how their exits will be written into the show, but according to reports, season 23 picks up "mere hours after last season's finale" and will involve the entire squad working together to try and convict a corrupt congressman.

