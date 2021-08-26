Law & Order: Organized Crime adds new cast members - and one of them is a Chicago PD star! The hugely popular NBC series returns to screens next month

Law & Order: Organized Crime will be welcoming a cluster of new faces into its fold when it returns to screens in just under a months time.

It has been announced that four new stars will be joining the cast of the police procedural’s second season - and one of them is a former Chicago PD star!

So who are they and what characters will they be playing? Find out more below...

Lolita Davidovich, Mykelti Williamson, Guillermo Diaz and Dash Mihok have all been tapped for recurring roles on the upcoming season of the Law & Order: SVU spinoff, which is fronted by Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.

Fans of Dick Wolf’s other hugely popular franchise, One Chicago, will be familiar with Mykelti Williamson, who played Lieutenant Denny Wood on Chicago PD between 2016 and 2018. The 64-year-old actor, who is also known for his roles in Nashville and The Good Wife, will play a character by the name of Preston Webb.

Chicago PD star Mykelti Williamson has joined the cast in a recurring role

Ray Donovan star Dash Mihok will play Reggie Bogdani and Scandal’s Guillermo Diaz will star as Sgt. Bill Brewster. Meanwhile, Lolita Davidovich, who is viewers will have seen most recently in The Good Witch, will portray a character named Flutura Briscu.

Little is known about any of the new characters, besides their names, and it seems that viewers won’t find out much more until the new series begins. However, given that only Guillermo’s character is being billed as having a police title, it seems that the others will be playing civilians rather than officers.

The new stars will be joining the likes of Dylan McDermott, Danielle Moné Truitt, Tamara Taylor and Ainsley Seiger, who will also be reprising their roles in the new run of episodes.

The Law & Order franchise will return to NBC on Thursday, 23 September, with a two-hour episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which will air from 8pm ET/PT, followed by the season two premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10pm ET/PT.

