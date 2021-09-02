Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shares health update following horror injury

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has shared an uplifting health update following her nasty fall back in July, which caused her to break her right ankle.

MORE: Law & Order: SVU star mourns heartbreaking death of close friend

Just two months on from the horrific accident, the actress - who is has been playing Captain Olivia Benson on the NBC drama for more than 20 years - has revealed that she is able to walk again without the use of crutches.

Taking to Instagram this week, the 57-year-old actress shared a joyful video of herself walking around the show's police station set as filming for season 23 continues.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shares uplifting health update after breaking ankle

In the clip, which she addressed to her co-star Christopher Meloni, who now heads up spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime, she said: "Hey Chris, It's me, Marsha. I've got some really exciting news. Are you ready? Look at me walking around. Look at me walking around with no boot."

MORE: All you need to know about Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay's family

MORE: Law & Order: Organized Crime adds new cast members - and one of them is a Chicago PD star!

She continued: "That's right, I can walk in here on my own. I'm feeling so good I just had to tell someone because it's been a while since I've been walking around without any aids, if you know what I mean, so I just thought I'd show you my feet because you know what they are today? Happy feet!"

Mariska has been wearing a cast on her foot since July after breaking her ankle

Last month when filming for the much-loved police procedural's upcoming season commenced, Mariska was still wearing a cast on her foot, which caused the showrunners to have to make a few rewrites to include an explanation for her lack of mobility.

Speaking to TV Line, a representative for the show revealed that while the actress won't be shown walking with crutches on screen, her injury will "be addressed in the season premiere."

MORE: Law and Order SVU: Christopher Meloni talks possible Stabler and Benson romance

It means that the action-packed two-hour season 23 premiere - which will air at 8pm on 23 September on NBC - may feature less Liv than originally planned.

As previously reported, the actress broke her ankle while in the Hamptons in early July. According to Page Six, she fell during a movie screening of Black Widow. An ambulance was called and she was taken to hospital after she tripped in the rain after watching the new Marvel release.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.