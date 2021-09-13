James Bond: No Time to Die star’s new BBC show looks seriously good - details Will you be watching Ridley Road?

No Time to Die star Rory Kinnear is set to star in an exciting new drama, Ridley Road, and we can’t wait to check out the new period drama. The four-part series also stars the likes of Tracy-Ann Oberman, Tamzin Outhwaite and Sex Education star Samantha Spiro, but what it Is about? Get the details…

The official synopsis from the BBC reads: “Ridley Road tells the story of a young Jewish woman, Vivien Epstein played by Agnes O’Casey, in her first television role. Inspired by the struggle of the 62 Group, a coalition from the Jewish community who stood up against rising neo-Nazism in post-war Britain, Ridley Road sees Vivien leaving her comfortable life in Manchester and starting to work with them when she realises that Jack, her missing boyfriend has been badly injured.

We can't wait for this one!

“Vivien infiltrates the NSM, a neo-Nazi movement which is becoming increasingly prominent in London. As Vivien descends further into the fascist organisation, she must face challenges both to her courage and her commitment to the cause.”

The trailer was finally released on Sunday, and shows Rory as a terrifying member of the fascist uprising who shows an interest in Vivien as she goes undercover.

Agnes O’Casey stars as Valerie

Is there a trailer for Ridley Road?

There is indeed a trailer for the upcoming adaptation of the best-selling novel by Jo Bloom, which you can watch below. The novel was adapted by screenwriter Sarah Solemani, who said: “Britain’s relationship with fascism is closer and more alive than we like to think. Luckily, so is our rich heritage of fighting it.

“Jo Bloom's gripping book revealed a darker side of sixties London and the staggering contribution the Jewish community made in the battle against racism. I am thrilled to be working with RED and the BBC to bring this little-known slice of British history to the screen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you going to tune into the BBC show?

When is Ridley Road out?

The BBC hasn’t announced the release date just yet, but since the trailer was released following Vigil on Sunday night, it looks like it could well be the next major BBC drama to be released following the conclusion of the Suranne Jones’ series - but watch this space!

