Strictly Come Dancing reveals official trailer for new series - and we're seriously excited The countdown is on!

Strictly Come Dancing has released the official trailer for the brand new series and we don't know about you but we cannot contain our excitement!

The nineteenth series, which consists of a glittering celebrity line-up, will launch on 18th September and, judging by the teaser clip, it's going to be the best yet.

The trailer, released by BBC bosses on Wednesday, shows all our favourite professional ballroom dancers looking prepped and primed in their show-stopping outfits as they perform some of their trademark moves.

WATCH: Strictly 2021 releases official trailer

Regular stars such as Johannes Radebe, Oti Mabuse, Karen Hauer and co. can also be seen welcoming new pro-dancers Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Pryzstal and Cameron Lombard into the Strictly family.

Fans will notice that Janette Manrara is missing from this year's line-up. The dancer previously announced that she would be stepping down from her role as a professional to take over Zoe Ball on sister show, It Takes Two.

Although judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse were not seen in the trailer, we can expect them to be looking fab-u-lous as ever in the launch show which airs on Saturday 18 September. And, of course, Strictly wouldn't be Strictly without the celebrities – who will also be showing off their moves, giving viewers a taste of whats to come, in the launch show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is almost here

The full line-up consists of: Tom Fletcher, AJ Odudu, Katie McGlynn, Robert Webb, John Whaite, Rhys Stevenson, Sara Davies, Dan Walker, Tilly Ramsay, Greg Wise, Nina Wadia, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Adam Peaty, Judi Love, and Ugo Monye.

In addition to the trailer, Strictly also released three official photos of the professional dancers and we're getting a serious disco vibe from their incredible outfits.

The BBC released these official photos to pump up the excitement

The show will be returning to its 12-week format after only running for eight weeks in 2020 due to the pandemic. The contestants will partake in regular COVID testing to ensure that they are able to appear on the show safely, which will be held in the Elstree Studio.

