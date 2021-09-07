Emilia Fox makes rare comment on love life in new interview The Silent Witness star is back on our screens as Nikki

Fans of Silent Witness were overjoyed when the BBC drama aired episode one of series 24 on Monday evening, and viewers can look forward to the next chapter in the story on Tuesday.

Returning with the new episodes is leading star Emilia Fox, who once again takes on the role of Dr Nikki Alexander, lead forensic investigator tasked with solving some mysterious crimes. In the latest series, a romance is teased between Nikki and Jack Hodgson, played by David Caves, in a will-they-won't-they storyline.

But away from the show, Emilia's love life appears to be going much more smoothly, and the actress has opened up about her new relationship in an interview. "I am with someone and I am very happy and that's a really lovely thing to be able to say," she told The Times this week.

The actress was tight-lipped about the identity of her new partner, but did express how he seemingly came along quite recently, following her split from talent agent Luc Chaudhary last year. "We ended on very good terms, but that was quite a long time ago.

Then I had more time alone and I met someone new quite recently. Hopefully, I'm now able to share life with someone with a better sense of self." She added: "All I can say is he is someone with understanding, kindness, thoughtfulness and a good moral compass."

Emilia was previously married to actor Jared Harris

The 47-year-old was previously married to actor Jared Harris. Jared is best known for his roles in American cult drama Mad Men, Netflix's The Crown, in which he played King George VI, and the HBO miniseries Chernobyl as Valery Legasov.

The couple married in 2005 but separated three years later, before getting their divorce finalised in 2010. After her marriage to Jared ended in 2008, Emilia started dating actor Jeremy Gilley, with whom she has a daughter.

Emilia and Jeremy, a film maker and activist, were often pictured together at events and parties, but in 2012, it was reported that they had parted ways. The actress also dated chef Marco Pierre White before embarking on a relationship with Luc, which ended last year.

