Vigil is the TV drama everyone is watching right now. The BBC show, which has an impressive cast including Suranne Jones, Shaun Evans and Martin Compston, has received rave reviews from audiences and critics so far – but it seems the series has come under fire from Royal Navy officers for its representation of the armed forces.

During Friday's episode of This Morning, presenter Alice Beer went down to submarine HMS Ocelot for a tour in order to see the "real-life Vigil", which saw her interview one officer onboard the submarine, who branded the show "inaccurate beyond belief".

WATCH: Vigil on BBC - official trailer

Alice asked the officer: "I am loving the drama, are you watching it Chris?" to which he said: "Of course," adding: "It's a drama isn't it. It is so inaccurate it's beyond belief.

"The only thing I would say is I don't like the way they portray the submarine service who are highly professional, highly skilled and that doesn't come across in the drama. That's my only criticism."

Meanwhile, the recent episode of Vigil had fans convinced they'd worked out a potential suspect in the investigation into Craig Burke's (Martin Compston) murder.

Are you watching Vigil?

Taking to social media, fans were in agreement that Chef Jackie Hamilton on board HMS Vigil, played by Anita Vettesse, was someone to keep an eye on.

One person said: "I think the apparent chef will be coming to the attention of DCI Silva. #Vigil." Another wrote: "I think that chef has got something to do with what's going on #Vigil."

Meanwhile a third tweeted: "We have cottoned on straight away to the nervous-looking chef. She's put something dodgy in the tea or on the cellophane mug cover - you heard it first here!" Will episode four provide answers? We can't wait to find out.

Vigil continues on Sunday 12 September at 9pm on BBC One.

