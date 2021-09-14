Lucifer star's heartbreaking absence from season six finale explained This is why you didn't see a lot of Trixie in the Netflix show's final instalment...

Lucifer's final farewell certainly delivered on the drama and was full of bittersweet moments which saw every character part ways with Tom Ellis's Lucifer Morningstar.

However, one character who was overlooked from the show's final moments was Chloe's daughter, Trixie, played by 13-year-old actress Scarlett Estevez.

Fans were left baffled over Trixie's reduced role, with many taking to Twitter to express their anger and frustration. Warning, spoilers for the season finale below...

"The only thing i hate about this ending is how they've treated Trixie," one wrote. "I mean why didn't Lucifer say goodbye to her, why wasn't she there when Chloe died, why did they just ignore her whole existence this season. I hate it."

Someone else said: "I just wish Lucifer also had a goodbye scene with Trixie," and another agreed, writing: "Trixie literally grew up around Lucifer and for her to have no closure with him is just so heartbreaking to think."

However, there appears to be a very good reason as to why Scarlett was missing from not only the show's finale moments but the majority of season six - and it was completely out of the hands of Lucifer bosses.

Back when it was believed that season five was going to be the last instalment in the fantasy drama, the young actress was cast in the Disney Channel comedy Bunk'd, and it seems that shooting that may have led to some scheduling conflicts.

Trixie, played by Scarlett Estevez, was missing for most of season six

Additionally, she was also filming the upcoming holiday film, Christmas Again, between November 2020 and early 2021, when Lucifer cast and crew returned to set after a lengthy interruption due to the pandemic.

Given all these circumstances and the fact that child actors can only work a certain number of hours under California child labour laws, it's not surprising that Trixie doesn't show up in season six all that much.

Have you watched all of season six? Speaking to HELLO! for our Spotlight feature Dr Lina actress Rachael Harris said that she felt fans would be "satisified" with the ending but would of course "want more".

She added: "I think that if you're a diehard fan, you're going to be crying at least a dozen times."

