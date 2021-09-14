Netflix confirms Luther film in the works – and reveals amazing new cast Idris Elba is coming back!

Netflix has confirmed the news we were all hoping for – a Luther film is officially happening. After months of speculation and teasing from leading star Idris Elba, the streaming giant has announced that they are producing a film based on the popular BBC crime show.

MORE: Luther: everything we know about its return so far

Writing on Twitter, the official account for Netflix stated: "LUTHER NEWS. Idris Elba will reprise his iconic role — joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis — in a new feature film written by series creator Neil Cross."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Luther in 60 seconds - all you need to know

Safe to say, fans were delighted by the news. One person responded to the post on social media saying: "A #Luther feature film? No way!" Another wrote excitedly: "I cannot wait!" as a third commented: "Didn't think this was ever gonna happen. That is some cast right there."

It's not yet confirmed who Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis and The Outsider's Cynthia Erivo will play – but with these big names joining the fold, it's set to be a smash hit.

Idris will, of course, reprise his role as the iconic Detective John Luther for the film. Although a release date has not yet been confirmed, The Wire star did tease earlier this year that production would soon be commencing.

MORE: Idris Elba and wife Sabrina celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary: look back at their big day

MORE: Aimee Lou Wood reveals reason for split from Sex Education co-star Connor Swindells

🚨 LUTHER NEWS 🚨



Idris Elba will reprise his iconic role — joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis — in a new feature film written by series creator Neil Cross. pic.twitter.com/o47koIIFRx — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 14, 2021

Netflix revealed two new cast members for the film

He told Variety in May: "We go into production, fingers crossed, in September," adding: "I'm so excited about it, it's been a long time coming. We're very, very close to pulling the green light on production."

Discussing the film again last year with Digital Spy, Idris expressed how excited he was to move from a series format to film, explaining: "With a film, the sky is the limit. Obviously, you can be a little bit more bold in the storylines, maybe international, a little bit sort of up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.