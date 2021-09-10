Ricky Gervais gives update on After Life season three release date - and fans will be thrilled It's not until the Netflix comedy returns!

Ricky Gervais has given fans a major update on when they can expect the third series of his hugely popular Netflix comedy, After Life.

MORE: National Television Awards 2021: see the winners list here

Appearing backstage at the National Television Awards at London's O2 Arena after bagging the gong for Best Comedy, Ricky told HELLO! and other press that there's not long to wait until season three is released.

Asked when it will arrive on Netflix, he said: "As close to Christmas as we can, either just before or just after. It's nearly finished, it's the best one yet."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ricky Gervais makes rare comment about partner Jane Fallon

Indicating to his co-stars who had joined him on stage - Tony Way, Ethan Lawrence and Michelle Greenidge - he added: "They're all in it again, and more. I'm very pleased with it. We did it through COVID, so it was a double pleasure that we got it done."

MORE: 94 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

MORE: Rachael Harris talks emotional goodbyes and why the success of Lucifer is really down to fans

Fans will no doubt be pleased as season two was released more than a year ago in April 2020. As for whether series three will be the comedy's last, Ricky previously told Lorraine: "That'll be the final instalment. It's the first time I've done a third series of anything but it felt right, and I fell in love with the characters, I think this should be it."

Season three was filmed earlier this year

The comedy has been widely praised thanks to its incredibly moving subject matter mixed with light moments of humour, something Ricky claims has prompted a huge reaction from fans. "When you deal with a taboo subject, people see themselves.

"I've never had a reaction like this. Even I was worried, this is about a guy who loses his wife to cancer, he's suicidal and he treats the world terribly as a punishment."

MORE: 6 must-watch dramas coming to watch this Autumn 2021

He continued: "But when it went out, people went up to me on the street saying, 'I lost my brother three weeks ago' or 'I lost my mum this year', and you realise that everyone's grieving. And so they like seeing themselves reflected, even if it's bad news or taboo subjects. But no harm can come from discussing taboo subjects, it makes them less scary. And people have found this really helpful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.