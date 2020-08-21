Why Netflix's Lucifer is ending after season six We're so excited to finally watch season five on Netflix

Lucifer is back on Netflix for season five, and while the fifth series was intended to be its last, fans were delighted when it was revealed that the show was actually extended to season six. So why is season six going to be the end of the show?

READ: Netflix announce start date for The Crown season four in epic trailer

WATCH: Lucifer season five trailer sees Chloe hoodwinked by Michael

The showrunners, Joe and Ildy Modrovich, told Entertainment Weekly that after being offered a sixth and final season by Netflix, it was the perfect opportunity to conclude all of the characters' story arcs properly, admitting that they had rushed them in season five. Joe said: "[We were] like, ‘No, this is perfect. If we do this [extend to season six], it’ll ruin everything! Then three days later, you’re like, ‘Wait, how could we not have done this?’

Season five sees Lucifer's twin brother Michael try to take over his life

"It’s the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me so much more interestingly. It breaks my heart to think we weren’t going to do it this way." Ildy added: "[We want to] really explore how our characters end up where they ended up."

READ: Agatha Christie's Poirot star Hugh Fraser looks unrecognisable in throwback to early career

Tom Ellis, who plays Lucifer, also opened up about the surprise sixth season. "I’d planned to spend this season in my own grieving process," he told The Guardian. "And then, right towards the end, literally as we’d already devised how we would end our show, we had a call from Netflix saying: ‘Would you like to go another season?'"

The series was originally cancelled after three seasons before it was bought by Netflix

The series follows Lucifer AKA the devil after he decides he is fed up of ruling Hell and decides to live on Earth instead, where he teams up with a detective, Chloe Decker, and uses his particular set of devilish skills to help her catch bad guys.