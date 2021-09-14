Aimee Lou Wood reveals reason for split from Sex Education co-star Connor Swindells The two dated between 2018 and 2020

Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood has made a rare comment about her break-up from co-star Connor Swindells.

The pair, who star as Aimee Gibbs and Adam Groff in the hit Netflix series, struck up a romance after meeting on the set of the show's first season back in 2018 and dated for two years before going their separate ways in 2020. Their characters were also briefly together in the teen drama.

Speaking in a new interview with Grazia, Aimee opened up their relationship - and ultimately why they decided to split.

She explained: "We'd had some time apart and then we realised that maybe the relationship wasn't serving us both. We still really love each other and respect each other. It was an okay breakup, it wasn't dramatic."

She continued: "I felt like a dam burst, then all of a sudden I was hurting, but I needed to be there, because I'd become a bit numb and it was nice to suddenly feel everything again."

She added: "I find it hard when I'm in relationships to maintain my sense of who I am. I'm very independent, but I'm also quite impressionable. I can be taken away from myself quite easily, I kind of start betraying myself and compromising my integrity, to keep someone else happy. That's why it's really important for me to have time alone."

Aimee, 26, and Connor, 24, kept their relationship mostly private for their first year of dating but made things Instagram official in a post shared in celebration of Connor's 22nd birthday.

However, fans will be pleased to know that both Aimee and Connor are making their return for the third season of Sex Education, alongside the likes of Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackay, Ncuti Gatwa and Gillian Anderson, when it arrives on Netflix on 17 September.

The new season will also introduce viewers to plenty of new cast members, including Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, Mr Groff's more successful and not very modest older brother; recording artist and songwriter Dua Saleh as Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové who plays Elsie's foster mum Anna. Girls actress Jemima Kirke will also be joining the cast as Hope.

