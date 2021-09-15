Outlander shares another exciting look at season six - but fans have same complaint Are you looking forward to season six?

Outlander has shared another snap of season six to mark to gorgeous Met Gala’s theme of American Independence, but fans weren’t entirely thrilled with the photo.

The new snap show Brianna and Roger, who appear to be having a very serious conversation with one another on a bright summer’s day, and the official Twitter account captioned the photo: “Now they understood the Met Gala theme. #Outlander.”

Although some fans loved the new photo, with one writing: “The American fashion we like to see. Love these two,” while another added: “I love them,” with a heart emoji, others were disappointed that they hadn’t received another glimpse into Jamie and Claire’s relationship.

One person wrote: “I like them, but I'm really interested to watch leaders of show Sam and Caitriona and it worries me why don't you share something about them with us?” Another added: “We haven't seen them in ‘ages.’” A third person tweeted: “Much prefer if it were Marsali and Fergus or Ian and Rollo. Or of course the best couple Claire and Jamie!”

Outlander shared the new snap on Twitter

Although we might not have received a new snap of Sam Heughan as Jamie, the star did recently announce that he would be making an appearance at the Wizard World convention in Chicago on 16 October. Alongside a photo of himself in character as Jamie, Sam wrote in the caption: "So excited!! It's been so loooooong! See you all soon in Chicago! @wizardworld" followed by a string of heart-eye emojis.

Sam's followers were delighted with the news. One person wrote: "Oh my goodness! Would love to be able to go to that. Plus, Chicago is just magical." A second fan commented: "I will see you there Sam!! Canna wait to see you again!!"

