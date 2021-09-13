Sam Heughan announces huge Outlander news: 'It's been so long' The actor's followers were delighted with the announcement!

Sam Heughan has a very dedicated following thanks to appearing in Starz show, Outlander, and his loyal fans are waiting patiently for the return of season six. However, until that moment arrives, there's good news!

The actor, who plays lead character Jamie Fraser, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he would be making an appearance at the Wizard World convention in Chicago on 16 October.

Alongside a photo of himself in character as Jamie, Sam wrote in the caption: "So excited!! It's been so loooooong! See you all soon in Chicago! @wizardworld" followed by a string of heart-eye emojis.

Sam's followers were delighted with the news. One person wrote: "Oh my goodness! Would love to be able to go to that. Plus, Chicago is just magical." A second fan commented: "I will see you there Sam!! Canna wait to see you again!!" as a third said: "This is amazing! So nice that the actors finally get to interact this way with the fans again. Fingers crossed you'll also be in Paris next year!"

On the Wizard World Instagram account, they offer a few more details on what fans can expect at the event. Posting the same image, they wrote in the caption: "Meet Outlander's own @samheughan when he rides into Chicago on October 16th!

"Fans have the opportunity to pick and choose their Sam Heughan experience with this event! From Meet and Greets, to Autographs, Photo Ops, and more! Please see site for full details on available packages starting Monday!"

Sam has been enjoying his travels around the US recently and will no doubt welcome the opportunity to head to the Midwest after spending some time in LA.

Last week, the actor shared on social media that he was enjoying cruising round California on a Harley Davidson, and the photos were enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Posting on Instagram, the actor could be seen sitting on a motorbike while looking the part wearing a sleeveless shirt and black biker boots. The Outlander star wrote in the caption: "So cool hanging with my brothers Taber, Scout @nashmotorcycleco @a_scout_u and @alexnorouzi last week and riding some seriously cool bikes (oh and throwing stuff around!)"

