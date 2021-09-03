Outlander's Caitriona Balfe shares exciting movie news weeks after secretly welcoming baby son

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe has shared wonderful news with her fans, just weeks after welcoming her baby boy.

The actress stars in Kenneth Branagh's incredibly intense and highly personal new film Belfast, and she took to social media on Thursday to share how proud she was of the film.

Sharing the first trailer, Caitriona wrote: "Belfast Film Trailer. So so proud of this film…. No matter how far you go, you never forget where you came from. Written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, #BELFAST is only in theaters November 12."

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan leaves fans confused after recent post

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the first trailer for new movie Belfast

Filming for Belfast took place across London and Belfast between September and October last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it's been reported that more than half of the scenes in the film take place outdoors as a result.

The film has been described as "semi-autobiographical "and tells the story of a working-class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in Northern Ireland's capital.

MORE: This Outlander star has a very famous relative – can you guess who?

Joining Caitriona in the cast is Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds, ten-year-old newcomer Jude Hill and Olive Tennant, daughter of actor David Tennant and his wife, Georgia.

Caitriona stars in the new film opposite Jamie Dornan

The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, and received rave reviews, especially for Caitriona.

The actress welcomed her first child with her husband, Tony Gill, over the summer, revealing the news to fans in August with a sweet photo of her baby son's hands.

The star shared a snap of her baby son's hand

The 41-year-old wrote: "I've been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human.

"We are so grateful for this little soul… that he chose us as his parents. I'm in awe of him already and can't help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he'll do on the big adventure of his life."

Belfast will be released internationally on 12 November 2021

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.