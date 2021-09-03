Outlander star Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan's new movie gets major update

Outlander star Caitriona Balfe's new movie with Jamie Dornan has received a major update.

It's been announced that the upcoming drama will be released in cinemas in the UK on Friday 12 November 2021 - meaning that fans don't have to wait too much longer to catch it on the big screen.

That's not all, as a brand new trailer for the film has also been released. Check it out below!

WATCH: See the heartwarming trailer for new movie Belfast

The film has been written and directed by Kenneth Branagh has been described as "semi-autobiographical "and tells the story of a working-class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in Northern Ireland's capital.

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Belfast is a personal and joyful story about the power of memory, set in late 1960s Northern Ireland. At the centre of the film is Buddy, a young boy on the cusp of adolescence, whose life is filled with familial love, childhood hijinks, and a blossoming romance.

Caitriona stars in the new film opposite Jamie Dornan

"Yet, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family faces a momentous choice: hope the conflict will pass or leave everything they know behind for a new life."

Joining Caitriona and Jamie in the cast are Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds, ten-year-old newcomer Jude Hill and Olive Tennant, daughter of actor David Tennant and his wife, Georgia.

Are you looking forward to catching Belfast on the big screen?

Filming for Belfast took place across London and Belfast between September and October last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it's been reported that more than half of the scenes in the film take place outdoors as a result.

Meanwhile, Caitriona, who will soon return to screens for season six of time-travel drama Outlander, recently surprised fans by revealing that she had welcomed her first child with her husband, Tony Gill.

Sharing a sweet photo of her baby son's hands to Instagram in August, the 41-year-old wrote: "I've been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human…

We are so grateful for this little soul… that he chose us as his parents. I'm in awe of him already and can't help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he'll do on the big adventure of his life."

