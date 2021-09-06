Sam Heughan sets pulses racing as he shows off toned torso in sunny snap The Outlander star shared some news on his social media

Sam Heughan sent his fans into a frenzy on Sunday when he shared a photo from his recent trip cruising around America.

Posting on Instagram, the actor could be seen sat on a motorbike while looking the part wearing a sleeveless shirt and black biker boots.

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan leaves fans confused after recent post

The Outlander star wrote in the caption: "So cool hanging with my brothers Taber, Scout @nashmotorcycleco @a_scout_u and @alexnorouzi last week and riding some seriously cool bikes (oh and throwing stuff around!)"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sam Heughan shares sneak peek of Men in Kilts

Suffice to say, fans were thrilled with the photo. One person wrote in the comments: "Sam, you are making it super difficult for me to study my grad school stuff by posting all these amazing pictures." A second follower added: "What a beauty! I'm talking about the bike of course!" while a third said: "I love that Sam is a guy who loves doing guy things with guys! Irresistible!"

Sam's Stateside trip comes soon after he shared some exciting news with his dedicated fan base. Shortly after teasing the "news" on his Instagram stories, the Jamie Fraser actor revealed he had launched a new edition of his whisky, The Sassenach.

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan reveals surprising new challenge for season six – and it's not what you think

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan issues stark warning to fans for important reason

Sam's recent photo caused a stir with fans

Posting a video of the premium looking bottle, he wrote: "The Countdown begins… The Ship has docked, and the Gold is on its way!!! The @sassenachspirits 'Spirit of Home' Edition will be available at SassenachWhisky.com starting THIS Tuesday September 7th."

Meanwhile, in addition to his thriving spirit brand and trip around the US, it's clear Sam is eager to use his time while not filming for Outlander to give back to budding actors. The 41-year-old is due to speak at an event for the Edinburgh Youth Theatre giving his top tips for succeeding in the industry.

"Supporting @edinburghyouththeatre and talking all things 'Acting' (how best to wear tights, what to steal from Kraft Service and upgrading your trailer) with the wonderful @the_scottish_shauna_macdonald," he wrote on Instagram, adding: "Donate what you can and see you there! X."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.