Jules Hudson shares exciting update on new series – and fans are thrilled Are you looking forward to the new series?

Jules Hudson's fans were thrilled recently when the presenter revealed an exciting update on the brand new series of This Week on the Farm.

MORE: Fans rush to support A Place in the Sun's Ben Hillman after most recent post

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, the Escape to the Country host retweeted a message from the official account for the popular programme which read: "Two days and counting! @HelenSkelton @thejuleshudson, Farmer Ruth and Jon Bon Pony look forward to welcoming you back to Cannon Hall Farm very soon! @channel5_tv #ThisWeekontheFarm."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jules Hudson shares adorable video of ducks in the rain

Suffice to say, the news on series three, which starts on Wednesday at 9pm on Channel 5, delighted social media users. Plenty of fans shared their excitement in the tweet replies, with one writing: "Can't wait... so looking forward to seeing you all again."

Another was equally excited, tweeting: "I'm ready and waiting... 9.00pm can't come quick enough," as a third added: "Brilliant! We love watching these guys!"

The new series will once again see the beloved crew return to Cannon Hall Farm to celebrate the very best of the autumn season.

MORE: Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock speaks candidly about weight

MORE: Meet Escape to the Country star Nicki Chapman's husband

Jules and Helen will be back on your screens on Wednesday!

Along with Jules, presenter Helen Skelton will be resuming her hosting duties and brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson with also return to offer their expertise and insights on the South Yorkshire farm.

Ahead of the new series, Helen spoke to HELLO! about her time filming on the Channel 5 show, explaining how she, Jules and their team have a "great" bond and are more like a family behind the scenes.

"It's funny because people talk about the chemistry and the bond and stuff, and for us we're mates," she began, adding: "I've known Jules for years, we've sort of crossed paths in telly land a lot, and then Rob and Dave – they basically had the exact same childhood that I had. We laugh a lot – you're with your mates and the crew are like family."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.