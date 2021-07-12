Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman reveals unknown wedding details in heartfelt post The TV star has been married for 22 years

It was a special weekend for Nicki Chapman and her husband Dave 'Shacky' Shackleton who celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary days after Dave's birthday.

The Escape to the Country star marked the huge milestone in their relationship by sharing a loved-up photo of the couple in their back garden in London.

Although she remains private about her home life, Nicki shared some sweet details about their big day in the caption. She wrote: "Here we go! 22 years married today. Happy wedding anniversary to my gorgeous @shacky01.

Nicki Chapman shows off beautiful garden at home with her husband

"We married two days after his birthday so neither of us can ever forget the date!! Sizzling hot day at Syon House. Best day of my life. Feels just like yesterday.

"[Photo] taken on Wednesday night. His birthday celebration & an England win. Peeps normally post romantic pics from exotic locations. We’ve gone for our back garden in West London."

The Escape to the Country star celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary

Nicki looked beautiful in a red blouse, cropped jeans and nude sandals while her husband and music executive Dave was dressed in a white and red Iron Maiden shirt – a nod to the England colours and his work.

Fans rushed to congratulate the couple on their wedding anniversary, as well as comment on Dave's choice of outfit!

Ruth Langsford was amongst the first to write: "Happy Anniversary love birds!" while another fan added: "Like the Maiden England top." A third remarked: "Wishing you Both Happy Anniversary. Love his Iron Maiden shirt."

Nicki shared a throwback photo from her wedding day

For her big day, Nicki looked beautiful in an elegant wedding dress with an embellished bodice and full skirt, which she paired with silk gloves and a sparkling hairband. The TV star shared a rare photo of her bridal outfit to mark International Women's Day in 2020, tagging Syon Park.

Described on the website as "one of the last great houses of London", Syon boasts a Great Conservatory and 40 acres of gardens so we imagine it made a breathtaking wedding location. It has even been the filming location for the likes of Poirot, Downton Abbey and Killing Eve.

