Fans rush to support A Place in the Sun's Ben Hillman after most recent post

A Place in the Sun's Ben Hillman has been inundated with messages of support after his most recent Instagram post.

The TV presenter and property expert took to the photo-sharing app on Monday 13 September and revealed that it was his birthday but that he was unfortunately celebrating while filming abroad rather than with his family.

He wrote: "Check out this little birthday treat from my new favourite house hunters Shirley and Martyn," alongside a snap that showed him tucking into a strawberry tart.

The Channel 4 star's followers wasted no time in responding to his post, and the comment section quickly filled up with sweet birthday wishes.

"Have a great day, Ben!" one wrote. Another added: "Happiest of Birthdays Ben!!! Enjoy the cake and sunshine x" while a third said: "That strawberry tart looks amazing Ben. Happy house hunting and once again, happy birthday!"

The Channel 4 presenter couldn't be with his family for his birthday

A family member even chimed in, writing: "Happy birthday my baby brother…. Can't wait to celebrate soon!"

While Ben wasn't able to spend the special day with his loved ones, the proud dad did recently enjoy a family trip to Cornwall, where he and his family visited the Glendurgan Garden. Sharing a snap of all four of them to his grid, he wrote: "We conquered the @nationaltrust #glendurgangardens maze, eventually!!!"

Ben shares two daughters wife his wife Gaby

Ben has been married to his wife, Gaby, since 2011. Soon after the couple tied the knot, they welcomed their first daughter, Hope Blossom, and then their second daughter, Honour Willow.

The presenter, who appears on the popular daytime show alongside Laura Hamilton and Danni Menzies, previously opened up about how he felt working away from his family for the show. He told The Express: "I'm a real homebody, I love being around my family and being around my kids, they're the number one thing in my life."

He went on to explain how lockdown brought them closer together but made it more difficult to leave them, saying: "To be intensely with them for all that time [through lockdown] and then all of a sudden not, that was quite tough."

