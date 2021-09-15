JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut The singer is gearing up for Dancing with the Stars

JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon.

Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the 18-year-old singer voiced her utter dismay at a decision the company had made about her upcoming tour, JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.

Taking to both Instagram and Twitter, JoJo vented that Nickelodeon Movies had told her she was not allowed to include any of her music from her most recent Nic film, The J Team.

She wrote: "I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I'm not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???"

She then added: "There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it's not."

JoJo's fans were as unhappy as she was and commented: "Songs you wrote and recorded for a movie about YOU! I’m so sorry this is happening. Not fair at all," and another added: "Seriously. This isn't fair," and a third said: "JoJo you are the brand."

JoJo was fuming at the decision by Nickelodeon

The star - who is renowned for her JoJo bows - was upset for another reason recently and back in June she explained why when she told Entertainment Weekly she was trying to get a scene cut from her upcoming movie, Bounce.

In it, she is kissing a male character and she said it was upsetting because she's crazy about her girlfriend in real life.

JoJo is dating girlfriend Kylie Prew

"I'm madly in love, and I do not want to kiss another human, especially because it's a man."

JoJo is set to be a contestant on the 30th season of the hit dance show. She'll join Spice Girl, Mel C, Suni Lee, Amanda Kloots, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Matt James, and many others.

