Call the Midwife star rushed to hospital after serious fall Get well soon!

Call the Midwife actress Megan Cusack had to be taken to hospital for treatment after suffering a fall at the TRIC Awards on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old - who stars in the BBC drama as Nancy Corrigan - was photographed exiting the ceremony in a wheelchair before being taken to A&E. She later received 17 stitches and was sent home with crutches.

MORE: Meet the Call the Midwife cast and their real-life children

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife's Megan Cusack stars in new campaign against domestic violence

Megan documented the experience on her Instagram Stories, including one clip showing her giggling with disbelief as she directs co-star Fenella Woolgar around the hospital. She later shared an update showing her back at home with her crutches. "17 stitches later I'm home," she wrote. "I also finally get to be that kid who has crutches."

READ: 8 stars who left Call the Midwife and why

MORE: Helen George cradles blossoming baby bump during glamourous night out with Jack Ashton

Megan is the latest generation of the Cusack acting dynasty. Her father is theatre producer Pádraig Cusack – her grandparents Maureen and Cyril were high-profile actors in the 1940s, and her aunts are Niamh, Sorcha, Catherine and Sinéad Cusack, who is married to Oscar winner Jeremy Irons.

Megan documented her visit to hospital on Instagram

"I'm grateful and feel very privileged to be a part of the family I am because they're incredibly helpful in many ways," the star previously told the Irish Times.

READ: Charlotte Ritchie reveals worst thing about character being killed off in Call the Midwife

MORE: Call the Midwife star reveals personal story behind emotional finale

"Like, they're there for audition advice. And when we've worked on speeches together, one of the best things my auntie Niamh has ever told me is to treat you every full stop as if it's the end of the speech. It just really works – it slows you down and makes you think about things more.

The star pictured earlier on in the evening

"But there's always a pressure with that [connection] – not from them, just in general, and probably from myself because I've grown up watching them and I think they're all incredibly talented at what they do. I can't help but feel I've got something to live up to.

"I feel a bit more independent with Call the Midwife. I've progressed to feeling that I got it myself, that it's based off my own talent and the work I've put into carving a career."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.