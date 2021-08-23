Ghosts star Charlotte reveals worst thing about character being killed off in Call the Midwife The Ghosts actress opened up about how much she misses the show

Former Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie has opened up about one of the worst things about her character, Nurse Barbara Gilbert, being killed off in 2018 - and how much she misses the show!

Chatting to Radio Times, the Ghosts actress revealed that it was a "bad idea" to sit down and watch her death scene with her mum, explaining: "In a way it helped that she could turn and see I was still here. But, overall… really bad idea."

She added that she missed her fan favourite role, saying: "I miss Call the Midwife and I miss being Barbara at the table with Trixie." The actress previously opened up about leaving the role of Nurse Barbara behind. Chatting on Lorraine back in 2019, the actress said: "I knew it was going to happen and I still howled like a child, which feels really weird. I have known for a long time and I was wishing I wouldn't cry, as I think there’s something weirdly narcissistic about crying about your own death."

She continued: "But it was just everything, it was saying goodbye to the show, I love it so much. But it was done beautifully and I feel really glad and really proud that I got to say goodbye in that way. I was a fan before I joined [the show]."

She concluded: ""It was such a hard decision to make. I love it. It's the most wonderful job. It was just the sort of time to go, I think. My character Barbara had had such a gorgeous arc."

Season ten of the hit show was recently released in early 2021, and the show shared a behind-the-scenes picture of Helen George in mid-January, with a caption that read: "The divine Ms Franklin - @helenrgeorge brings a decade of beauty, wit and growth to one of UK TV’s most iconic female characters."

