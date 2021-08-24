Call the Midwife reveals major series news that will delight fans Are you a fan of the drama series?

BBC's Call the Midwife has been hugely popular in the UK ever since its first series in 2012, but the midwifery drama has also enjoyed success across the pond in recent years.

The heartwarming shows traditionally airs its episodes in the UK first, before heading over to PBS for American audiences – and now, there's great news for fans in the States regarding the latest series.

According to Deadline, Call the Midwife confirmed at a recent PBS event for the Television Critics Association that series ten will premiere on the channel on Sunday 3 October – mark it in your dairy, folks!

The PBS TV event also welcomed familiar faces from the show's cast including Jenny Agutter, Megan Cusack, Ella Bruccoleri, Stephen McGann and showrunner, Heidi Thomas – who noted how the show's popularity had exceeded their expectations.

"Certainly, from my point of view I was focused on doing one series and there was never an expectation of doing a second. I think every year it takes us by surprise."

Call the Midwife series ten is coming to PBS

Meanwhile, production for series 11 is well underway and UK fans can expect its return in January 2022, shortly after the airing of the Christmas special. Back in April, Stephen shared an update on filming with his fans.

In the clip posted on social media, Stephen, who plays Dr Turner, says: "Can you believe it? Back on set again and we're filming the series..." before being interrupted by co-star Cliff Parisi, who is wearing a full Santa get-up. He said: "And it's Christmas! Merry Christmas everyone!"

Chatting to the camera, Laura Main added: "We're back! We're filming series 11, and series ten has just aired so it's an unusual situation, we're not normally airing and filming at the same time but what a boost... All of the comments we've seen, it's just wonderful to read."

