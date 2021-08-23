Call the Midwife star Laura Main announces big change from show with exciting new project 

Call the Midwife star Laura Main has announced some very exciting news - and we’re looking forward to buying tickets! The star, who plays fan favourite Shelagh Turner in the hit BBC show, has revealed that over Christmas she will be joining pantomime in Aberdeen. Sounds like fun!

Sharing a snap of herself in a stunning golden gown with a matching crown in a poster for Beauty and the Beast, she wrote: “I had an absolute blast doing panto two years ago in my hometown of Aberdeen and I’m so excited to be going home again to perform in this year’s Beauty and the Beast at His Majesty’s Theatre! @aberdeenperformingarts.”

Her co-star, Leonie Elliott, was quick to comment, writing: “Yay! Congrats.” Her fans were equally excited for her, with one posting: “So excited to see this and you again! Something to look forward to at last.” Another added: “My move to Scotland next week couldn’t be timed better, can’t wait to see you on stage again!”

Laura looks fabulous in her panto role!

A third fan wrote: “Yay! Hope I can go and watch! (notice my profile is very much in love with the dress!) Fairy Godmother again?! I mean - it is your role, in everything! I reckon you are a bit of a fairy godmother to be honest! Keep well.”

She plays Shelagh in Call the Midwife

It is a very exciting time for Laura and the Call the Midwife cast, as they are also up for several awards at the National Television Awards! Posting about the exciting news to Facebook, they wrote: “We wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all most sincerely for your steadfast support for our show after ten long years xxx The NTA awards are a fully public vote - and so it is entirely your doing that we are able to enjoy the glitz and glamour of nominees.”

