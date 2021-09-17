Everything you need to know about Sex Education star Jemima Kirke Jemima stars as new headmistress Hope Haddon in season three

Sex Education has finally returned to screens and we couldn't be happier. The third season of the Netflix teen drama introduces viewers to some big changes at Moordale - and a few new faces too.

MORE: Netflix reveals major moment from Sex Education season three and fans are freaking out

One of them is headmistress Hope Haddon, played by English-American actress Jemima Kirke.

Viewers may recognise Jemima from her other notable roles throughout her career. Find out more about her here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Season three of Sex Education is now streaming on Netflix

Jemima Kirke's bio

Jemima Kirke was born in London on 26 April 1985, making her 36 years old. She is the daughter of rock drummer Simon Kirke and Lorraine Dellal, the owner of a vintage boutique in New York City that supplied a number of outfits for the television series Sex and the City. Both her parents were English but raised Jemima and her sisters in New York City.

MORE: The stars of Sex Education look so different at start of their careers - see snaps

MORE: Aimee Lou Wood reveals reason for split from Sex Education co-star Connor Swindells

Jemima Kirke's career

Jemima first rose to fame through her role as Jessa Johansson on the HBO series Girls, which was written by her close friend Lena Dunham. She appeared in all six seasons of the show between 2011 and 2017.

Jemima rose to fame in the HBO series Girls

She has also had roles in the dark comedy series Maniac and the film Sylvie's Love and appeared in the music videos for Mick Jagger and Zayn. Viewers can catch her next in the Hulu/ BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney's Conversations with Friends alongside Joe Alwyn.

Jemima Kirke love life

Jemima Kirk was previously married to lawyer Michael Mosberg between 2009 and 2017. The former couple share two children - 11-year-old daughter Rafaella Israel and nine-year-old son Memphis.

Jemima is currently dating Australian musician Alex Cameron

Since July 2017, the actress has been dating Australian musician Alex Cameron and living in Brooklyn.

Who does Jemima Kirke play in Sex Education?

Jemima has joined the cast of Sex Education season three, playing Moordale's new headmistress Hope Haddon, who has big plans to turn the school around.

MORE: 94 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

An official synopsis for the series reads: "It's a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

"Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.