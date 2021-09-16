Netflix reveals major moment from Sex Education season three and fans are freaking out The new series drops on Netflix on Friday

Netflix has shared a new clip of Sex Education season three, and it shows a major moment between Otis and Maeve and, needless to say, fans are freaking out.

The season two finale saw Otis send Maeve a voicemail where he told her that he loved her, which was subsequently deleted by Isaac, one of Maeve’s neighbours who has a crush on her. While fans were furious that Maeve would never be able to hear the voicemail, the new clip looks like she finds out about it at some point in season three.

WATCH: The latest trailer for Sex Education season three focuses on Otis and Maeve

In the clip, the pair are stood outside of a shop when Maeve says: “What did it say? The voicemail?” to which Otis replies: “It doesn’t matter, it was ages ago.” Maeve then says: “It matters to me.” Come on Otis, tell her what was on there!

Fans were quick to discuss the moment on social media, with ‘Otis’ trending on Twitter. One person wrote: “I am not emotionally prepared for this scene at all. Motis are going to be talking about the voicemail and Maeve is going to find out that Otis said he loves her #SexEducation."

Will Otis and Maeve get together?

Another added: “IS MAEVE GOING TO FINALLY FIND OUT WHAT OTIS SAID ON THE VOICEMAIL.” A third person tweeted: “Its gotta happen Otis and Maeve moment people can i get a rally here.”

Asa Butterfield, who plays Otis, opened up about what to expect from the show - and whether fans can expect season four. He told Cosmopolitan: “I’d love to do a fourth season because we have so much fun on this show. At the same time, we’ve been doing it for three years now, and I’d be happy saying goodbye to these characters.”

