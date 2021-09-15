Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia shares long-awaited update on season two The actress leads the cast of the hit Netflix series

JoAnna Garcia Swisher has shared an update on Sweet Magnolias and revealed details of what viewers can expect from season two.

The show, which also stars Heather Headley and Jamie Lynn Spears, debuted on the streaming site in 2019 and proved hugely popular with viewers.

It ended on a major cliffhanger that saw JoAnna's character Maddie's son, Kyle, and a mystery passenger involved in a car crash, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Speaking to Parade, the actress revealed that season two picks up immediately after the events of season one. She said: "There is no time jump. You will literally pick up right after the accident, and then just hold on to your hats cause the next 10 episodes are gonna be a wild ride."

She also teased that season two will deliver on even more drama and set things up for a possible third instalment, adding: "You are not leaving season two without wondering what the heck is gonna happen in Season three. I can assure you that. Far more than who's in the car."

JoAnna Garcia Swisher talked about the major season one cliffhanger

The show, which tells the story of three Californian women who have been friends since childhood, is set to return to screens in early 2022. Filming began earlier this year and wrapped in July, with JoAnna sharing a post to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Alongside a sped-up video of her getting her makeup and hair done, she wrote; "Last day in the chair with my sister, @symartmakeup as we wrap up season 2 of #sweetmagnoliasnetflix!

"Bittersweet feelings because I'm going to miss this group so much. But I'm so proud and EXCITED for all of you to see what we have been cooking up in Serenity and can't wait for this dream team of a cast and crew to (hopefully!) be reunited ASAP to continue the journey!'

