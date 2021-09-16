Nicola Coughlan gives fans long-awaited update on Bridgerton season two The Netflix star has dropped a big hint...

Nicola Coughlan has given her fans a long-awaited update on the second season of Bridgerton – and it sounds more exciting than ever!

The actress, who plays the role of Penelope Featherington in the racy Netflix show, recently spoke to ET Online about the upcoming new episodes and hinted that the new series will be more "spicy" than before.

"It's got a whole lot spicier I will say. You definitely see more sides to [Penelope]," she began, adding: "We find out at the end of season 1 [she's Lady Whistledown], that is there but we don't get to explore it.

"But the world cracks open. I feel like the Bridgerton world has grown and you're going to see a lot more sides to her. She's a sassy chick."

It comes soon after Nicola disputed rumours that production for series two was shut down due to complications as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A fan shared an online story which claimed filming had once again been halted after a crew member had tested positive for the virus and asked the star directly: "Tell me this isn't true," to which the Derry Girls favourite replied: "It's not true!"

Nicola said season two is set to be pretty 'spicy'

Nicola's followers were delighted to hear that season two of Bridgerton was still on track. One person said in response: "JESUS CHRIST I NEARLY DIE thanks queen." A second fan wrote: "OHHHH THANK YOU MAMMA! You're always saving us," as a third tweeted: "THIS MADE MY DAY!!! THANK YOU NICOLA!!! YOU DA QUEEN!!!"

Meanwhile, the actress is also gearing up for the return of another hugely popular drama, Derry Girls, which she has said will being filming "soon". Posting on Instagram, Nicola shared a video to celebrate her friend and Derry Girls co-star Dylan John Llewellyn's birthday, and wrote in a comment: "Edit - To answer your questions, yes Derry Girls 3 will start filming soon xx."

