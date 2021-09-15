Lily Collins thrills fans with sweet 'update' on married life The actress married on 4 September

Earlier this month, Lily Collins married Charlie McDowell in a fairytale ceremony. The star announced the news with a sweet photo of the pair that was taken on their special day.

On Wednesday, the Emily in Paris star gave fans a sweet insight into her married life, as she wrote: "Quick update: marriage is cool…"

The star wrote the caption alongside an adorable photo of her kissing her new husband as they embarked on a hiking trail together.

Lily looked chic in a stunning patterned white top, while Charlie looked dashing in a black T-shirt.

The newlyweds did manage to twin with one item of clothing, as they both wore matching hats. Charlie noticed this, joking: "But are we sure matching hats are cool?" Lily responded: "Welcome to married life, baby."

Fans loved the beautiful snap, and were quick to shower the couple with love. "Omg so gorgeoussss," enthused one, while a second added: "So happy for you."

The couple are enjoying married life

Many others were just left speechless, commenting with heart and heart eyes face emojis.

At their wedding, Lily wore a traditional white lace gown designed by Ralph Lauren, with full-length sleeves and a matching lace cape with hood.

The couple wed at Dunton Hot Springs, a restored 19th century ghost town which has been turned into a luxury resort outside of Telluride, Colorado.

The star got married in a gorgeous gown

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," she lovingly wrote on one wedding snap. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever.

"I love you beyond @charliemcdowell."

In another shot, the pair posed alongside a gorgeous waterfall, with Lily adding: "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality.

"I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start."

