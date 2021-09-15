Lily Collins thrills fans with sweet 'update' on married life

Matthew Moore
Emily in Paris star Lily Collins married Charlie McDowell last week, and the actress has now shared an insight into married life
Earlier this month, Lily Collins married Charlie McDowell in a fairytale ceremony. The star announced the news with a sweet photo of the pair that was taken on their special day.
On Wednesday, the Emily in Paris star gave fans a sweet insight into her married life, as she wrote: "Quick update: marriage is cool…"
The star wrote the caption alongside an adorable photo of her kissing her new husband as they embarked on a hiking trail together.
Lily looked chic in a stunning patterned white top, while Charlie looked dashing in a black T-shirt.
The newlyweds did manage to twin with one item of clothing, as they both wore matching hats. Charlie noticed this, joking: "But are we sure matching hats are cool?" Lily responded: "Welcome to married life, baby."
Fans loved the beautiful snap, and were quick to shower the couple with love. "Omg so gorgeoussss," enthused one, while a second added: "So happy for you."
The couple are enjoying married life
Many others were just left speechless, commenting with heart and heart eyes face emojis.
At their wedding, Lily wore a traditional white lace gown designed by Ralph Lauren, with full-length sleeves and a matching lace cape with hood.
The couple wed at Dunton Hot Springs, a restored 19th century ghost town which has been turned into a luxury resort outside of Telluride, Colorado.
The star got married in a gorgeous gown
"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," she lovingly wrote on one wedding snap. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever.
"I love you beyond @charliemcdowell."
In another shot, the pair posed alongside a gorgeous waterfall, with Lily adding: "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality.
"I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start."
