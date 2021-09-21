Virgin River confirms future after season three - and fans have major reaction

Virgin River fans, listen up! The future of the Netflix show has been heavily rumoured in recent times, but now, the feel-good show has confirmed that it will return to the streaming platform for not one, but another two seasons.

MORE: 5 shows to watch if you love Sex Education

In a rare move, Netflix has commissioned another two instalments in the story, it was revealed exclusive in USA Today. Fans of the show naturally had a huge outburst of joy at the news on social media.

One fan said: "Season four AND five of Virgin River is coming and I couldn't be more excited," as another tweeted a similar though, expressing excitement at more episodes: "So not only are we getting season four AND five of virgin river the seasons have been extended by 2 episodes???? LOSING IT RN."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up with Virgin River season three yet?

A third fan wrote: "Virgin River was renewed for season four and five, I'm so excited! Netflix really knows how to steal my attention with their originals, and make me wait forever for each season," as a fourth said: "So happy @netflix renewed virgin river for season four and five."

Although the news has only just been confirmed, there have been reports of the show's return for the past few weeks. There's even been plenty of evidence that filming is already underway, with one of the stars of the show hinting back in August that the official confirmation of season four by Netflix should come any day now.

MORE: Emma Mackey hints that she won’t return for Sex Education season four

MORE: Fans are majorly upset after favourites lose out at Emmy Awards - details

Virgin River is coming back for season 4 and 5

Doc actor Tim Matheson told the Radio Times: "Well, Netflix is quite quiet about all that [production updates] – I just hesitate to say anything that they might get upset [about]. My understanding is that it will be like any day now."

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Colin Larence, Lauren Hammersley and more of your favourite Virgin River residents are expected to return to reprise their roles in the new episodes.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.