Emily in Paris: everything we know about season two so far Lily Collins will reprise her role as one of TV's most-talked about characters

Très good news Emily in Paris fans! Emily Cooper and her handbag charms will officially be back on screens later this year, as a second instalment of the series from Sex and the City creator Darren Starr has been ordered by Netflix. Find out everything we know about season two of the Lily Collins-led show so far here...

Is there a trailer for Emily in Paris season two?

You're in luck because one just dropped! It sees Emily's life getting more chaotic, complicated - and according to her boss Sylvie, chic - as she deals with the consequences of an unforgettable night with neighbour Gabriel. Check it out below...

WATCH: See the trailer for Emily in Paris season two

When will season two of Emily in Paris be released?

The series is scheduled to make its return to screens on 22 December 2021, following its rapid speed renewal in November 2020, just one month after its initial release. At the time, Netflix confirmed Emily in Paris would return for a second season with a hilarious letter sent from the desk of Emily's long-suffering boss at Savoir. "We are writing to regrettably inform you that Emily Cooper will need to remain in Paris for an extended period of time," the letter reads.

The season two announcement came via a letter from Emily's boss

Poking fun at some of the criticism levelled at the show, namely Emily's woeful command of the French language, it concludes: "We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of basic French."

Filming for season two began on May 3, with snaps of Lily Collins and her co-stars filming around Paris and St Tropez - confirming that it's set to be just as fashionable and glamorous as season one - and wrapped on August 4.

Lily confirmed that filming had finished with a sweet Instagram post with her co-star

Lily marked the end of filming with a sweet Instagram post of herself and co-star Ashley Parks. She wrote in the caption: "Last day on set and I can’t imagine wrapping on a more perfect note with my @emilyinparis partner in crime. I’m not crying, you’re crying!…

Who will star in season two of Emily in Paris?

Despite being new to the city, Emily formed quite the posse of friends in season one. Alongside Lily returning as the eponymous Emily, it seems likely that best friend Mindy, played by Ashley, and neighbour Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, will return for season two. We'll also see Emily's Parisian co-workers played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery appear in the new series, as well as Camille Razat, who plays Gabriel's girlfriend, Camille.

Are you looking forward to season two?

Are there any new love interests joining the cast, I hear you ask? Well yes, yes there are. It's been confirmed that Katy Keene and Scream Queens star Lucien Laviscount will be joining the cast in this capacity. It's believed that the 28-year-old British actor will play a fellow non-French speaking expat named Alfie.

British actor Lucien Laviscount will play Emily's new love interest

Described as a "sarcastic and charming cynic", he refuses to speak French or immerse himself in the country's culture, making for an antagonistic relationship with Emily. However, as the season progresses, the pair end up growing close.

Also set to join the cast of the second season are Tony-nominated playwright and actor Jeremy O. Harris and French television star Arnaud Binard.

What are people saying about Emily in Paris?

The first season of the show was released back in October 2020, and almost straight away climbed to the top of Netflix's top ten most-watched lists in both the UK and US as fans and haters alike took to binge-watching the show. According to the streaming site, Emily in Paris was their most popular comedy in 2020, with 58 million households worldwide watching the series in its first 28 days.

Many viewers admitted to hate-binge watching the series

At the time, one person tweeted: "Lily Collins is at once completely unconvincing but also absolutely perfect in Emily in Paris which I inexplicably finished in 24 hours," while a fellow user commented: "Why are we all finishing it in one day this is the universal experience." French viewers also took to the internet in their droves to label the series offensive and cliche-ridden.

More recently, the series received two Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series in a Musical or Comedy as well as Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, reigniting conversation around the series.

