All Creatures Great and Small's Nicholas Ralph makes very candid admission about show Are you a fan of the Channel 5 programme?

Series two of heartwarming drama All Creatures Great and Small has gone down a treat with both familiar and new fans.

Many viewers will know the story based on the books of real-life vet James Herriot, also known as Alf Wright, but one star of the show has very candidly admitted they're yet to read Alf's work.

Nicholas Ralph, who plays lead character James, revealed to reporters before the new series began that he had read all of the eight books which were published between the 1930s and the 1950s.

Loading the player...

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small series two trailer

"I try to remain as much in the present as possible," he began, adding: "But I've read the first two books, the ones we had optioned, and I also did the audiobooks so I know them inside out, back to front and upside down."

He continued: "Which can be a blessing and a curse! I have not read any ahead because I like to keep within the realm we are playing in."

Alf's books - including If Only They Could Talk and Vet in a Spin - never went out of print and have sold 60 million copies worldwide.

Despite not reading all eight books, it seems the star's portrayal of the beloved vet has gripped viewers all the same. However, a recent moment from episode two left many fans watching at home pretty shocked.

Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot

One scene showed veterinary surgeon James and his team visit an unwell cow, which was suffering from stomach complications when suddenly it erupted all over the characters.

Many reacted to the gob-smacking moment on social media, with one person tweeting: "Oh yuk! That explosive cow! #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall." Another was more concerned about the farmers' attire and wrote: "Get them mucky coats in t' wash #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall."

A third viewer quipped: "The whole house would reek of cow [expletive], and everyone is just carrying on lol. Wash the damn coats! #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall."

