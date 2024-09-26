The true story of All Creatures Great and Small: Meet the real James Herriot, Helen, Siegfried and Tristan

Although All Creatures fans will know the titular vet as James Herriot, this was actually a pen name for real-life surgeon James Alfred Wight, who was born in Sunderland in 1916 but moved to Scotland when he was three.

James, who was known as Alf, remained in Scotland, where he trained as a vet at Glasgow Veterinary College, until briefly returning to Sunderland in 1940 to work at a veterinary practice. Later that year, he relocated to the Yorkshire Dales.

After accepting a position at the practice of Donald Sinclair – aka Siegfried Farnon – alf moved to Thirsk. Like in the Channel 5 period drama, the vet both lived and worked with his employer at the practice.

The surgeon-turned-author enlisted in the RAF in November 1942 but was discharged in July the following year after suffering an injury.

James practices as a vet for almost 50 years, while also establishing a successful career as a writer. His book series, which began with the 1970 release of If Only They Could Talk, sold 60 million copies worldwide.

The vet and author retired in 1989 and was sadly diagnosed with prostate cancer just two years later. He passed away in February 1995 aged 78.

James's children have been vocal about their support of the Channel 5 show over the years. His son Jim previously said: "I hope and believe this could be a breath of fresh air to the population at the moment. Would my father have approved of it? Oh, I think so."

James's daughter Rosie added: "We feel that there is a very big generation gap between those brought up with Herriot and those who have never heard of him and we think there is a whole new generation who has never read those wonderful books. They are animal books, but they are predominantly about people and their animals. Not just the animals.

"Dad was a great observer of people and in his books he is never really the star part, he is observing the farmers and the wonderful characters that he had the great good fortune to be able to write about - like Tristan and Siegfried who you couldn’t make up.