The true story of All Creatures Great and Small: Meet the real James Herriot, Helen, Siegfried and Tristan

All Creatures Great and Small has firmly established itself as an autumn TV staple. Since debuting on Channel 5 in 2020, the heartwarming period drama has comforted viewers with uplifting tales from the life of veterinary surgeon James Herriot, his wife Helen and their pals at Skeldale House.
While most viewers will know that the series is inspired by the popular novel series by real-life vet James Herriot, did you know that the characters are based on real people? Keep reading to learn all about the real James, Helen, Siegfried and more...
The real James Herriot
Although All Creatures fans will know the titular vet as James Herriot, this was actually a pen name for real-life surgeon James Alfred Wight, who was born in Sunderland in 1916 but moved to Scotland when he was three.
James, who was known as Alf, remained in Scotland, where he trained as a vet at Glasgow Veterinary College, until briefly returning to Sunderland in 1940 to work at a veterinary practice. Later that year, he relocated to the Yorkshire Dales.
After accepting a position at the practice of Donald Sinclair – aka Siegfried Farnon – alf moved to Thirsk. Like in the Channel 5 period drama, the vet both lived and worked with his employer at the practice.
The surgeon-turned-author enlisted in the RAF in November 1942 but was discharged in July the following year after suffering an injury.
James practices as a vet for almost 50 years, while also establishing a successful career as a writer. His book series, which began with the 1970 release of If Only They Could Talk, sold 60 million copies worldwide.
The vet and author retired in 1989 and was sadly diagnosed with prostate cancer just two years later. He passed away in February 1995 aged 78.
James's children have been vocal about their support of the Channel 5 show over the years. His son Jim previously said: "I hope and believe this could be a breath of fresh air to the population at the moment. Would my father have approved of it? Oh, I think so."
James's daughter Rosie added: "We feel that there is a very big generation gap between those brought up with Herriot and those who have never heard of him and we think there is a whole new generation who has never read those wonderful books. They are animal books, but they are predominantly about people and their animals. Not just the animals.
"Dad was a great observer of people and in his books he is never really the star part, he is observing the farmers and the wonderful characters that he had the great good fortune to be able to write about - like Tristan and Siegfried who you couldn’t make up.
The real Helen Alderson
Helen Alderson, later Herriot, is based on James Alfred Wight's real wife, Joan Danbury.
Unlike her TV counterpart Helen, who is a farmer's daughter, Joan worked as a secretary in a Thirsk corn mill.
Joan was believed to be a very private woman and kept her personal life out of the spotlight.
After tying the knot in Thirk's St Mary’s Church in 1941, the couple went on to welcome two children: James, who was born in 1943, and Rosemary, who arrived in 1947.
Alf has his wife to thank for his successful writing career, as it was Joan who encouraged him to pick up the pen when he was 50 years old.
Joan passed away four years after her husband in 1999.
The real Siegfried Farnon
Siegfried Farnon was inspired by Alf's employer Donald Sinclair, a rural veterinarian who owned a practice at 23 Kirkgate in Thirsk.
Donald, who trained at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, employed Alf to run his practice while serving in the RAF. When Donald was discharged four months later, he asked Alf to stay on in a permanent position.
Like Siegfried, Donald clearly had an affinity with horses and worked as the resident horse vet at Thirsk Racecourse for 50 years. He was also known to be eccentric and impulsive but also charming and honourable, according to Alf's son James.
Shortly after the death of his wife of 53 years, Audrey, Donald took his own life at his home Southwoods Hall, near Thirsk in 1995. He was survived by his two children, Jan and Alan.
The real Tristan Farnon
Brian Sinclair, the brother of Donald, was the model for Tristan Farnon.
Like in the show, Brian's veterinary studies weren't exactly smooth sailing. After failing his undergraduate exams at Edinburgh University, he was transferred to Glasgow Veterinary College, where he was expelled for laughing during a pathology class. He later returned to the University and finally graduated, before going on to work at his brother's practice.
In 1944, Brian enlisted in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps and served in India. After achieving the rank of captain, Brian was demobilised in 1946.
Much like Tristan, Brian was known to be fun-loving and optimistic.
In 1944, the vet married Sheila Rose Seaton, with whom he welcomed three daughters.
Brian passed away aged 73 in 1988.
The real Mrs Pumphrey
Mrs. Pumphrey was based on local socialite Mrs. Marjorie Warner of Sowerby, who much like her fictional counterpart, cherished her beloved Pekingese dog, Bambi.
Marjorie would thank Alf for his services by sending him luxurious Fortnum & Mason hampers, filled with caviar and other delicacies, according to the late vet's children.
The real Mrs Hall
While Mrs Hall isn't based on a particular person, Alf wrote about two women, Mrs. Weatherall and Mrs Smith, who were employed by Donald to help with the cleaning and washing at the practice.