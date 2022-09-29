Meet the cast of All Creatures Great and Small season three Get to know the stars here

All Creatures Great and Small is the perfect show to take us into the cold autumn nights and we can't wait to see what's in store for the Darrowby residents in the rest of season three.

The new series of the popular Channel 5 show, which is based on James Herriot's real-life memoirs, is set in the spring of 1939 with World War Two looming over the characters. Meet the cast of the period drama here...

Nicholas Ralph - James Herriot

The first series of All Creatures Great and Small marked Nicholas' television debut as the local vet James, and what a role to land! Speaking about taking on the part, he told South West Farmer about the similarities between him and the author of the books, on which the show is based on, saying: "Even physically we were quite similar.

"He talks about having a wiry strength from the long walks around the Yorkshire Dales... And I was very sporty as well, just like Alf was.

"He's got a lot of passion and commitment to his field and that was like me. Once I found acting, I was completely enveloped in it – and haven't looked back."

James Herriot in the Channel 5 drama

Samuel West - Siegfried Farnon

Samuel plays the vet and owner of Skeldale House - and also happens to be James' boss. You might have seen the actor in Mr Selfridge, Darkest Hour and even The Crown - impressive! Chatting to Big Issue about the drama, he said: "For many people it will just be a lovely piece of that period escapism, and why not?

"But when we think of things that we have to get better at, relying on each other, welcoming outsiders and looking after the land are three that are very high, on my list anyway."

Samuel West appears in the show

Anna Madeley - Mrs Hall

Anna plays the housekeeper of Skeldale House - and has a seriously impressive filmography. You might recognise her from shows including Deadwater Fell, Patrick Melrose or The Crown. She has also previously starred in Agatha Christie's Poirot and Silent Witness.

Anna Madeley plays Mrs Hall

Callum Woodhouse - Tristan Farnon

Callum plays Siegfried's brother Tristan (and the bane of his life), who is perhaps best known for playing Leslie Durrell in The Durrells. Tristan is more interested in a pint rather than hard work, which often gets him in constant trouble.

A great friend to James, Tristan is always on hand to offer advice on women, a subject in which he believes he’s something of an expert.

Tristan has also appeared in The Durrells

Rachel Shenton - Helen Alderson

Rachel plays the farmer's daughter Helen, who we see tie the knot with James in the new series. Speaking about what she likes the most about her character, the actress said: "Well, aside from her wardrobe, which is completely fabulous, I like her resilience. She's a young woman who’s been through a lot.

"She lost her mum very young, she looks after her younger sister, and she looks after the farm. But I like that she does it all with a smile, really, and it’s not a burden. She does it because she wants to, and she’s very simply a get-on-with-it kind of girl, and I like that about her."

The role of Helen is played by Rachel Shenton

Diana Rigg - Mrs Pumphrey

The incredible Dame Diana Rigg sadly passed away in September 2020, but viewers got the opportunity to see the late actress in her final role as the eccentric Mrs Pumphrey. Diana was perhaps best known for starring as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones. In the show, Mrs Pumphrey lives in a gorgeous mansion with her Pekingese, Tricki Woo.

The late Diana Rigg starred in the Channel 5 show before her passing

Patricia Hodge – Mrs Pumphrey

Following Diana Rigg's passing, actress Patricia Hodge joined the heartwarming series as Mrs Pumphrey. Patricia, who is known for her work in Miranda, Betrayal, and Hotel du Lac, carefully contemplated this undertaking and understandably did not want to merely mimic Diana's creation.

During the first discussions with producers, she asked: "Do you want me to step right into the shoes?" But the producers trusted Patricia's instinct and assured her: "They said no, just do what you think is right."

Patricia Hodge has taken over from the late Diana Rigg

Imogen Clawson - Jenny Alderson

Imogen made her acting debut in the first series of the heartwarming Channel 5 show. She plays Jenny Alderson, the younger sister of Helen and daughter of farmer Richard.

Imogen made her acting debut in series one

Tony Pitts plays Richard Alderson

Tony Pitts plays Helen's father and local farmer, Richard Alderson. Viewers may recognise Tony for playing Archie Brooks in the ITV soap Emmerdale from1983 to 1993.

Since then, Tony has appeared in several TV shows, including Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders and Scott & Bailey.

Tony plays Richard Alderson

Matthew Lewis - Hugh Hulton

Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom himself stars as the wealthy landowner, who has a history with Helen. Speaking about his role, he said: "When Hugh walks into the pub, people immediately know who he is, and he's served at the bar immediately!

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis appears

But he's also very close to these people, he’s very warm and approachable and he’s not the kind of standoffish idea of the lord of the manor who looks down on people with disdain." Matthew is also known for his roles in Happy Valley and Me Before You.

All Creatures Great and Small airs at 9pm on Thursdays on Channel 5. Catch up with the previous series on My5.

