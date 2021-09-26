Will there be a series two of BBC's Vigil? The finale airs on Sunday evening

We've only just recovered from last week's epic closing moments of Vigil episode five. The sixth and final episode airs on Sunday evening and we're desperate to find out if DS Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) is going to make it out alive.

But away from the plot, will the BBC series, which has been extremely well-received by viewers and critics alike, get a second season? Given its success and popularity, it's certainly possible.

There have been a few hints on whether it could be happening, so if you're keen to know what the situation is with Vigil II, keep reading...

Will there be a Vigil series two?

The BBC are yet to confirm whether Vigil is getting another series. However, it's certainly looking promising. Following its Bank Holiday double-bill, it was reported that the episodes had racked up over 5.6 million viewers – giving the BBC plenty of scope on audience interest.

Other reports are suggesting that the production company behind the show, which is also responsible for hits like Line of Duty and Bodyguard, were aware when making the show that they had a hit on their hands. We'll keep you posted and in the meantime, we're keeping our fingers crossed…

Fans are hoping for a series two of Vigil

What have the stars said about Vigil series two?

Not only has the success of the show made critics and fans eager to get more episodes, the stars of the gripping drama are pretty keen, too. Adam James, who plays Commander Mark Prentice, appeared on This Morning with his co-stars Lorne MacFadyen and Anjli Mohindra this week and discussed the prospects of a second instalment.

Host Dermot O'Leary asked: "Is there scope for a second series?" which prompted Alison Hammond to interject, speculating about Suranne's character: "Well, she's going to die isn't she?" to which Adam teased: "It depends who survives. I think there is a hope that there could be."

In addition, Anjli revealed to Radio Times that conversations had been occurring between bosses. "I think there's stuff on the horizon. But nothing confirmed just yet," she explained. It certainly sounds positive...

