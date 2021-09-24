Meet The Repair Shop presenter Steve Fletcher's family

We love watching The Repair Shop. The beloved BBC show, which has been on screens since 2017, sees a team of restoration experts take precious family heirlooms and possessions and restore them to their former glory.

One such expert is Steve Fletcher who works as a horologist, helping to fix and restore old clocks and watches. Want to know more about his life away from the workshop? Keep reading to learn all about his family...

Who is Steve Fletcher's partner?

Steve and his partner Mel have been together for years. Today, they live in Whitney, close to where Steve's clock and watch repair business, The Clock Workshop, is located. The business has been in the Fletcher family for three generations as his grandfather opened it in Oxfordshire in 1910.

Not much is known about Mel, but the presenter does credit her with helping him land his role on the BBC programme. Talking to the BBC, Steve said: "In 2016 I received an email from a company that I hadn't heard of asking if I would be interested in taking part in a brand new show."

Steve and partner Mel have been together for years

He added: "Not trusting anything that is on the internet, I nearly deleted it and would have done if my partner, Mel, hadn't stopped me saying that it all looks ok. I responded and a few moments later had a phone call from [producer] Shane who told me about the show and I agreed to appear on it."

Does Steve Fletcher have children?

Steve is both a dad and a granddad! He has four daughters and a son, several of whom have gone on to have kids of their own. His son Fred has followed in his footsteps and works as a junior clockmaker at his workshop, while one of his daughters, Milly, also works for the family business as an admin assistant.

Steve recently opened up about his family life via his Instagram alongside a sweet family photo taken while on holiday in Cornwall.

In the snap, which shows the presenter smiling on the beach with his brood, he wrote: "Keeping the family theme going today... I asked on my stories how many children you think I have - the answer is five, plus four grandchildren!"

The presenter added: "We all lead such busy lives, but we try to get away to Cornwall together every year.

"With partners and grandchildren, there are quite a few of us, so it's absolutely lovely to be able to enjoy precious time in each other's company... Looking forward to the day that we'll all be allowed to get together again."

