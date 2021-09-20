Silent Witness: Who is Emilia Fox's partner? Inside the BBC star's love life

With its gripping plot and beloved cast, viewers are loving series 24 of Silent Witness on BBC One. The drama show, which first aired in 1996, is clearly popular amongst its audience and has seen some cast members come and go over the years, but fan-favourite Emilia Fox has been a solid pillar on the programme since 2004.

In the show, Emilia's character, Dr Alexander, is currently involved in a will-they-won't-they storyline with Jack Hodgson. But in real life, who is Emilia's partner? Here's all you need to know about the actress love life…

WATCH: Silent Witness returns for series 24

Emilia Fox and Vic Reeves

Emilia was previously in a relationship with comedian Vic Reeves, and was reportedly engaged to him, after meeting on the set of the BBC One remake of Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased). The couple got together in 2000 but the relationship lasted less than a year.

Emilia Fox and Jared Harris

The 47-year-old was previously married to actor Jared Harris. Jared is best known for his roles in cult American drama Mad Men, Netflix's The Crown, in which he played King George VI, and the HBO miniseries Chernobyl as Valery Legasov. The couple married in 2005 but separated three years later, before getting their divorce was finalised in 2010.

Emilia with her then husband, actor Jared Harris

Emilia Fox and Jeremy Gilley

After her marriage to Jared ended in 2008, Emilia started dating actor Jeremy Gilley, with whom she has a daughter. Jeremy, a film maker and activist, were often pictured together at events and parties, but in 2012, it was reported that they had parted ways.

Later that year, the actress began dating TV chef and restauranteur Marco Pierre White. The couple were pictured on many outings together but split in 2016, with her actor father telling the Daily Mail at the time: "Millie and Marco are not together any more. They're great friends, but they broke up."

Emilia and Jeremy share a daughter

Emilia Fox and Luc Chaudhary

In June 2019, Emilia and her partner Luc Chaudhary went public with their relationship. Luc, who worked in the City as a banker before turning his work to talent agency in the showbiz world, was pictured hand-in-hand with the actress after they had been to see a play in London. However, the pair have since broken up.

Emilia and Luc went public with their relationship last June

Emilia Fox and Jonathan Stadlen

Emilia has mostly kept her new relationship private. However, newspapers have identified her new beau as TV producer Jonathan Stadlen. Emilia also opened up about how happy she was in an interview with the Times recently. "I am with someone and I am very happy and that's a really lovely thing to be able to say," she told the publication.

She also explained how he seemingly came along quite recently, following her split from talent agent Luc Chaudhary last year. "We ended on very good terms, but that was quite a long time ago.

"Then I had more time alone and I met someone new quite recently. Hopefully, I'm now able to share life with someone with a better sense of self." She added: "All I can say is he is someone with understanding, kindness, thoughtfulness and a good moral compass."

