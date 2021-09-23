BBC thriller The Girl Before is going to be the show everyone is talking about - see first look Are you looking forward to the upcoming show?

BBC and HBO Max have teamed up for a new psychological thriller, The GIrl Before - and it looks seriously good. Starring Loki and The Morning Show star Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Selma star David Oyelowo, the four-part series will be based on the bestselling novel by JP Delaney.

So what is it about? The official synopsis reads: “The Girl Before tells the story of Jane, who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect. There’s just one catch: the occupants must abide by his list of exacting rules.

“Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery about her predecessor, Emma, she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities. As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before.” Sounds intriguing, right?

Jessica Plummer also stars

The novel has a nearly five-star rating on Amazon, with over 4,000 reviews, with the novel synopsis reading: “As twist after twist catches the reader off guard, Emma's past and Jane's present become inexorably entwined in this tense, page-turning portrayal of psychological obsession.”

Will you be watching?

Fans were delighted by the news, with one writing: “Umm - this is EXCITING. Also coming to BBC One this autumn. You know you've got to read the book first, right?!” Another added: “Eeek!!!! Can’t wait! Real fans read the book first though.” A third person added: “I read something in the form of a plot description ... it was like ... blah blah house blah blah sinister architect blah blah #GuguMbathaRaw ... and I was sold. You had me at Gugu.” An airdate has yet to be announced, so watch this space!

