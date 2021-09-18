Who is Robert Webb? Meet the comedian and Strictly Come Dancing contestant here The Peep Show star will be taking to the dancefloor for the first time on Saturday night

Strictly Come Dancing has finally returned to screens and we couldn't be more excited to see a new group of incredible celebrities take to the dance floor to show off their best moves.

One of the stars we're most excited to see is comedian and actor Robert Webb, whose signing on to the show came as something of a surprise!

Ahead of his debut, find out all about the TV star's life, relationships, and recent health scare here...

Robert Webb's bio

Robert Webb is a 49-year-old comedian, actor and author from Lincolnshire. Sadly, his mother died from breast cancer when he was 17 years old, which interrupted his studies. After retaking his A-Levels, he won a place at Cambridge University, where he studied English and sparked a life-long passion for comedy and performing.

Robert Webb's career

Robert rose to fame as one half of double act Mitchell and Webb, alongside David Mitchell, who he met in 1993 while at an audition at Cambridge's amateur theatrical club, Footlights.

Robert has collaborated with fellow comedian David Mitchell on many TV shows

The two instantly hit it off and have worked together on several projects over the years, including sitcom Peep Show, sketch show That Mitchell and Webb Look, and dark comedy Back, as well as the film Magicians.

He has also written several books. His memoir How Not To Be A Boy was a Sunday Times Best Seller and his debut novel, Come Again, was published last year.

Robert Webb's love life

Robert has been married to fellow comedian Abigail Burdess since 2006. The couple met while working together on a radio sketch show, and close friend David was the best man at their wedding ceremony. They share two daughters together and live in Kilburn, London.

Robert has been married to wife Abigail since 2006

Robert Webb's health scare

Earlier this year, Robert revealed that he had discovered he had a congenital heart defect during a routine medical check-up prior to filming the second season of Back. He underwent emergency open-heart surgery and was forced to give up alcohol and cigarettes as a result.

"It turned out I was incredibly unwell. I knew something was up, but I didn't realise that my heart was on its last legs," he explained to NME.

What has Robert said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

After he was announced as part of the 2021 line-up, Robert revealed that he is "ludicrously excited" to take to the dancefloor.

Are you looking forward to seeing Robert on Strictly?

He jokingly added: "It's a big, generous, joyful show and I can't wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman. At least I think that's what happens."

As for how close he reckons he'll make it to the Glitterball Trophy, he said: "My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it's going to be a challenge. To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it's a test of dancing."

