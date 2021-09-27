Bend it Like Beckham star set to join new ITV drama DI Ray - and it sounds unmissable Sign us up!

Jed Mercurio is set to produce a new drama and if it is anything like his hits, Bodyguard and Line of Duty, we are in for a treat! The show, DI Ray, written by Line of Duty actress Maya Sondhi, will be a four-part dream based on police officer Rachita Ray, who takes on a case that forces her to confront a personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage.

MORE: Will there be a series two of BBC's Vigil?

Bend it Like Beckham star Parminder Nagra is set to star as Rachita, and opened up about the show, saying: “I am so looking forward to getting back to the UK after such a challenging time globally to be part of this exciting new project. Written by Maya Sondhi and exec produced by the force that is Jed Mercurio, we are being helmed by an amazing team to bring something special to our storytelling landscape.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenny won't use her 'special' Line of Duty notepad

So what is it about? The official synopsis reads: “Rachita achieves the promotion she’s been waiting for when she’s asked to join a homicide investigation. However, on her first day she’s told the murder to which she’s been assigned is a ‘Culturally Specific Homicide.’ Rachita’s heart sinks – she suspects she’s a ‘token appointment’, chosen for her ethnicity rather than her ability.

MORE: Vigil: is the BBC drama based on a true story?

MORE: BBC thriller The Girl Before is going to be the show everyone is talking about - see first look

“Never one to shy away from a challenge, Rachita sticks to the case, determined to both find the killer and call out the obvious biases her colleagues are bringing to the investigation. And it’s far from easy. The case isn’t a run-of-the-mill murder; it involves delving deep into the dangerous world of organised crime.

Parminder is perhaps best known for playing Jess in Bend it Like Beckham

"Rachita is more than up for the task, but what she didn’t count on is what this case stirs up inside her; the realisation that she’s been burying a personal identity crisis her whole life. Truth is, she's had to work twice as hard as everyone else. It's not that she doesn't want to be Indian, it’s just that it would have been easier if she were white.”

Filming is set to begin in the Midlands during the autumn of 2021 - so watch this space!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.