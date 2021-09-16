ITV announces major update about hit John Simm drama Grace

Although we are still waiting for the second Grace film to ‘grace’ our screens in 2022, ITV has announced the very exciting news that they will be bringing out three more films based on the bestselling novels by Peter James.

The first film, which was released back in March, follows John Simm as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, a smart and hardworking police officer who is still dealing with the mysterious disappearance of his wife several years earlier.

WATCH: Behind the scenes of ITV show Grace

The new films will welcome back Doctor Who star John as the show’s lead, who opened up about returning to film the show. He said: “Everyone involved with Grace is very excited to be back in Brighton bringing the next three Peter James novels to the screen. Like the first two, they’ve been brilliantly adapted by Russell Lewis and we can’t wait to get started.”

John will be returning as Grace

The upcoming three films will be adaptations of the novels Dead Man’s Footsteps, Dead Tomorrow and Not Dead Enough. The former follows Grace as he leads the inquiry into the discovery of a woman’s skeletal remains in an old storm drain, believed to be the wife of a failed Brighton conman, who died several years prior in a plane crash.

In Dead Tomorrow, a body is discovered and initially believed to be a burial at sea gone wrong, but a strange incision on the victim soon points to something very sinister - particularly when two more bodies are found. In Not Dead Enough, Grace and his partner Branson investigating the murder of wealthy socialite and patron of local charities, Katya Bishop, wife of a prominent Brighton entrepreneur who becomes the main suspect in the investigation.

Filming has commenced for the new trio of films but doesn’t have an airdate just yet - so watch this space!

