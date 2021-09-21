Manhunt viewers confused by 'weird' detail in episode one Martin Clunes is back as DCI Colin Sutton

Manhunt has returned for its highly anticipated second series with Martin Clunes once again leading the cast as DCI Colin Sutton.

Although the first episode, which aired on ITV on Monday evening, received high praise, there was one aspect of the show that left some viewers at home confused.

Taking to social media during the episode, many fans of the crime drama tweeted about Martin's accent. One person asked: "I'm sure Martin Clunes didn't have a London accent in the first series? #Manhunt."

Another also noticed this detail, adding: "Martin Clunes with a cockney accent will never not be weird. #Manhunt," as a third tweeted: "I love Martin Clunes but that off cockney accent was distracting #nightstalker #manhuntthenightstalker."

A fourth even wondered if they could hear a Cornish accent coming through, asking: "Martin Clunes, what was that accent? South London and Cornish mix?"

However, overall the season two premiere received glowing praise and many even dubbed Martin's role the "best" of his career.

Martin is back as DCI Colin Sutton for Manhunt II: The Night Stalker

One fan said: "Seen Martin Clunes in a lot of stuff since Men Behaving Badly but this detective in #Manhunt is easily his best role." Meanwhile, a second tweeted: "Just watched the first episode of the new series of #Manhunt. Promising start but more to the point... what an absolute national treasure Martin Clunes has become."

The first season of Manhunt, which aired in 2019, focused on the real-life story of Levi Bellfield and the murderer's capture. The second instalment sees the Metropolitan Police detective once again lead a team of investigators to track down a criminal. This time, however, the story is based on the true story of Operation Minstead.

The Operation haunted the Met Police at the time and involved the capture of a serial rapist and burglar who was attacking elderly women in London from 1992 until 2009.

