Is Kelly Ripa's son the next James Bond? He's certainly got the looks!

He's like a slice of double O heaven! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' oldest son, Michael Consuelos, may be stepping into the shoes of one of the most famous spies of all time... James Bond.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host teased his followers with a now-deleted, smoldering image of himself looking every inch 007.

MORE: What happened to Kelly Ripa's son? all the details

In the black-and-white photo, Michael wore a turtleneck sweater, blazer and was peeking over a pair of designer sunglasses.

He captioned the handsome snapshot: "Bond villain Chic," but his followers had other ideas as they suggested he should be the next Bond!

Michael's fans think he has what it takes to be James Bond

Interestingly, Michael then deleted the post leaving fans wondering if he had something to hide!

It would be a monumental leap in Michael's acting career to take on such a prestigious role, but it's certainly not out of the question.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals incredible news and husband Mark Consuelos 'can't wait'

READ: Kelly Ripa prepares for bittersweet end of an era in her family

Michael recently filmed alongside his dad for the hit show, Riverdale. He played a younger version of Mark's character, Hiram Lodge, and loved every second of it.

Michael's been working hard on his acting career

"Acting opposite my dad was such a surreal experience," he told People. "But we both had the BEST time.

"Working on Riverdale was a bucket list moment for me. I immediately felt welcomed by the amazing cast and crew and am grateful for this wonderful opportunity to continue to learn and grow as an actor."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's strict rule with daughter Lola revealed – and it might surprise you

Michael's latest Instagram post has added him to a list of potential actors to take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Kelly and Michael share three children

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page is a frontrunner and Venom's Tom Hardy is also being teased. Fans are placing bets on McMafia actor, James Norton, and Superman star, Henry Cavil, too.

Outlander's Sam Heughan once revealed he actually auditioned for Bond. It was on an appearance on Kelly's show when he admitted: "I did audition for Bond a long time ago when they were redoing it with Daniel Craig, when he was Bond 21.

"They were going to go younger with him and it was a pretty good experience," he added. "And it’s about time we got a Scottish Bond."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.