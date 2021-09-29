Daniel Craig makes extremely rare appearance with his daughter Ella at No Time To Die premiere The James Bond star has bid farewell to 007

Daniel Craig was among the glittering stars to attend the No Time To Die premiere - his final outing as James Bond. For the special occasion on Tuesday, the actor was accompanied by his eldest daughter, Ella Loudon.

Daniel, 53, looked suave in a pink velvet dinner jacket while he posed for photos with his 29-year-old daughter. They were later snapped walking hand-in-hand following the after-party at Annabel's Club in Mayfair.

The British star shares Ella with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, whom he divorced in 1994 after just two years of marriage. He then tied the knot with actress Rachel Weisz in 2011 - they are parents to a two-year-old daughter, whose name has not been disclosed.

In August, Daniel made headlines after he revealed that he would rather "get rid" of all his money rather than give it to his girls because he finds the idea of inheritance "quite distasteful".

The English actor, who is worth an estimated £116 million, told Candis magazine: "Isn't there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you've failed?"

Daniel Craig with his daughter Ella Loudon at the premiere

He continued: "I think Andrew Carnegie [the Scottish-born US industrialist] gave away what in today's money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it too.

"But I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is: get rid of it or give it away before you go."

The actor is a doting father to two daughters

Daniel and Rachel have been married for ten years. Just four guests were in attendance, including Ella and Rachel's son Henry, now 15. The couple very rarely talk about their children, with Daniel previously stating that their privacy was "hugely important".

